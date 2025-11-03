Priyanka asks PM Modi, CM to take steps to clear ‘filthy smog’

NEW DELHI: Flagging the issue of air pollution in Delhi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to intervene and take immediate steps for clearing the “filthy smog” people are breathing.

The Congress general secretary said that while returning to the Delhi air from Wayanad first, then Bachwara in Bihar is truly shocking.

The pollution enveloping this city is like a grey shroud thrown over it, Priyanka Gandhi said on X.

“It’s really about time all of us get together regardless of our political compulsions and do something about it. The central and state governments need to act immediately, we will all support and cooperate with whatever actions they choose to take to mitigate this awful situation,” she said.

Priyanka Gandhi said year after year the citizens of Delhi are subjected to this toxicity with no recourse.

“Those who suffer from respiratory issues, children who commute to school every day and senior citizens especially, need urgent intervention to clear the filthy smog we are all breathing,” the Congress leader said and asked PM Modi, Environment Minister Yadav and the Delhi CM to take immediate steps.

Delhi’s air quality remained ‘very poor’ on Sunday as slow wind speed reduced dispersion of pollutants over the city, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The national capital’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 386 in the morning, a considerable rise from 303 on Saturday, CPCB data showed.

The Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) for Delhi said wind speed dropped below 8 kmph from the northwest direction during the evening and night, reducing the dispersion of pollutants.

Seventeen stations record ‘severe’ air, Wazirpur worst at 439, CPCB data shows.