Privileges Committee gives Kejriwal ‘final opportunity’ to appear

New Delhi: The Delhi Legislative Assembly’s Committee of Privileges has granted what it termed a “final opportunity” to former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and three other senior leaders to appear before it in connection with the ‘Faansi Ghar’ matter. The next meeting of the panel has been scheduled for March 6.



According to an official statement issued by the Office of the Chairperson of the Committee of Privileges, Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, former Speaker Ram Niwas Goel and former Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla have submitted written replies seeking additional time to record their statements in person.

Chairperson of the Committee, Pradyumn Singh Rajput, said that Kejriwal, in his written response, requested time to appear on “either the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, or 6th of March.” The other three leaders also sought a short extension along similar lines. Taking note of the requests, the Committee fixed 6 March as the final date to ensure that proceedings move forward without delay.

The issue was originally referred to the Privileges Committee by Speaker Vijender Gupta. It relates to questions surrounding the authenticity of the ‘Faansi Ghar’ inaugurated on August 9, 2022 within the Delhi Assembly premises. The Committee has been tasked with examining the matter to enable a factual and procedural assessment of the circumstances linked to the inauguration.

Reaffirming its position, the Committee stated that cooperation from all concerned individuals is “indispensable for the completion of a fair and comprehensive inquiry.” It also reiterated its commitment to “ensuring transparency, accountability, and institutional integrity” in the conduct of the proceedings.

The Committee comprises nine members, including the Chairperson, and is mandated to examine issues relating to breach of privilege and related matters within the Assembly’s jurisdiction.