‘Private schools can’t collect unapproved fees from Apr 1’

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government told the high court on Friday that private schools cannot collect fees from April 1 for the new academic session, unless it is determined and approved in accordance with the new fee-regulation law.

Opposing pleas moved by several schools’ associations seeking a stay on the government mandate to constitute school-level fee regulation committees (SLFRCs) for the upcoming academic year, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju said the consequences would be “disastrous” and no prejudice would be caused to the schools at this stage by forming such a panel.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia was hearing the petitions filed by the schools’ associations challenging the February 1 notification of the government on setting up the committees within 10 days.

“My case is that schools cannot charge anything other than the approved fee under the Act [Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act]. They cannot collect from April 1 because the Act prohibits it.

“The Act prohibited for the earlier year also, but it has somehow been kept in abeyance. From April 1, 2026, if they want to collect fees, which is unregulated, they cannot do it,” the senior law officer said on behalf of the Delhi government.

“Giving a proposal for fees is allowed (in the Act) prior to the start of the academic year. No prejudice will be caused,” he added.

Raju defended the February 1 notification -- the Removal of Difficulties Order -- and said the process to determine school fees started “earlier” than prescribed so that the fee is determined before the new academic session, in accordance with the new law.

The order, he said, was in the interest of schools, students and parents.

The court listed the matter for hearing on February 24 and also extended till then the February-10 deadline set by the Delhi government for private schools to form the SLFRCs.

The high court sought an explanation from private schools opposing fee regulation committees. While schools termed the February 1 order rushed and legally flawed, the government said implementing the Act from April 1 was essential to curb profiteering and ensure regulated fees.