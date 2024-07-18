Private school bus flips in Gr Noida, 15 injured

Greater Noida: A private school bus carrying students overturned in Rabupura area of Greater Noida on Wednesday, injuring a few students, said police officials.



According to police, the incident took place when the school bus was carrying children from their school back to their homes.

The bus lost control and overturned in a field in Falaida village, located in Rabupura, Greater Noida.

Police said that a total of 32 children were traveling on the bus at the time of the incident, out of which 15 sustained serious injuries. The children were rescued from the bus with the help of villagers and subsequently returned to their homes after receiving treatment.

It was established that the driver had been operating a bus owned by Laxmi Devi Public School in Falaida village and was en route to drop off children residing in Gala Kanchan Nagla and Chandan village when the mishap occurred. Following the accident, the driver of the school bus fled from the scene. “Upon receiving information of the accident, police and ambulance services promptly arrived at the site. It was revealed that while attempting to give way to another vehicle, the bus lost control and overturned in a field. The children sustained minor injuries expect one student who received injuries in his head,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Greater Noida, Ashok Kumar.

In response to this tragic event, Gautam Budh Nagar’s transport department initiated a special campaign aimed at ensuring the safety of school buses.

The department took stringent actions against buses found to be dilapidated condition or operating illegally.

Authorities have taken action against 76 buses, issuing challans to 55 and seizing 21 for failing to meet safety standards.

These buses were deemed unfit after failing fitness tests, while others operated without necessary permits.

Notices were issued to operators of an additional 265 school buses that exceeded their operational tenure.