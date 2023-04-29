Private airline official found dead inside car at society’s basement

Noida: A 32-year old man ended his life by consuming poison inside his car which was parked at the basement of a high-rise residential society in Greater Noida West, officials said on Friday. Police have recovered a suicide note from the spot in which the deceased had mentioned a marital discord and mental depression, the reason for taking such an



extreme step.

The matter came to light on Friday morning around 10 am when police received a dial 112 police control room call about a man lying unconscious inside car at basement of the society.

A police team immediately reached the spot, the area was cordoned of. Cops began investigating the matter and the residents of society identified the man who was lying unconscious at the driving seat of car and his family was informed, said a senior police officer.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Nishant (32), a native of Krishna Nagar area in New Delhi but lived with his father at La Residentia society in Greater Noida West. He was working as a manager at Vistara airlines and had left for work on Thursday but didn’t reached his office, the police investigations have revealed.