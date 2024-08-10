MillenniumPost
Prison dept suspends officer following viral video

9 Aug 2024

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Prison Department has taken swift action in response to a viral video that recently gained widespread attention on social media. The video, which depicted concerning activities within the prison system, prompted the department to immediately review the situation.

As a result of the investigation, the department has suspended Deepak Sharma, Assistant Superintendent of Mandoli Central Jail No. 15, pending further inquiry. The suspension follows a careful review of the circumstances surrounding the incident portrayed in the video.

In addition to his suspension, the Delhi Prison Department has launched a thorough inquiry into Sharma’s actions, overseen by the Superintendent of Central Jail No. 15. Sharma was filmed waving a pistol and allegedly firing into the air at a BJP councillor’s husband’s birthday party in Northeast Delhi’s Ghonda. The viral video has caused widespread concern. The department has promised to take all necessary steps to maintain integrity.

