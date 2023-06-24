Prioritising edu: Library to be constructed in Budh Nagar soon, says Durgesh Pathak

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party announced that its party-led government in Delhi is prioritising education in Budh Nagar by constructing a library following the successful removal of garbage from the area.



AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak said that his government has swiftly tackled the garbage issue in Budh Nagar as soon as it took charge of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

A meeting was held on Thursday evening with AAP councillor Jyoti Gautam and MCD officials, and a dedicated team has been assigned to oversee the library’s construction. The team will meet regularly to ensure the smooth progress of the project, addressing any challenges that may arise.

Pathak said that the constant presence of garbage dumps and resulting filth had severely impacted the local resident’s quality of life. He pointed out that the BJP, who had been in control of the ward for the past 15 years, had failed to address the issue effectively.

The AAP fulfilled its promise by promptly clearing the garbage dumps, achieving what the BJP could not in 15 years. Additionally, the establishment of a library in the area aligns with his party’s strong emphasis on education, Pathak added. It represents a significant milestone for the community and will discourage future littering.

On Thursday, Jyoti Gautam and MCD officials had conducted a site inspection at the former garbage dump location. Subsequently, a dedicated team was formed to oversee the construction of the library, ensuring its seamless completion. Regular meetings will be held by the team to address any construction-related challenges and find appropriate solutions. The library in Budh Nagar is expected to bring immense benefits to the local community.