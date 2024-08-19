Principals are hope for better future for lakhs of children: Education Min Atishi

New Delhi: In a transformative move for Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) schools, 48 principals have returned from a rigorous five-day training programme at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad. This initiative marks a significant step in the Delhi government’s effort to elevate the quality of education in MCD schools, aligning them with the standards of Delhi government schools.



Delhi’s Education minister Atishi and Mayor Shelly Oberoi met with the returning principals to discuss the outcomes of their training. Atishi emphasised the importance of world-class exposure for educators, stating, “Arvind Kejriwal believes that unless teachers get world-class exposure, they cannot provide world-class education to children. That is why we have sent the principals of MCD schools to IIM for training so that they get world-class training and then use it to improve their schools.”

Atishi highlighted the enthusiasm of the principals, asserting that their commitment will drive improvements in MCD schools. “All of you principals are hope for better future for lakhs of children studying in MCD schools and their parents, so like a mission, use every skill learned from training to improve your schools,” she urged. She emphasised that principals should ensure that every child feels valued and special, saying, “Every child studying in school should feel that they are important to you and they should not be afraid of coming to school.”

Mayor Shelly Oberoi underscored the significant shift in focus towards the professional development of MCD school staff. “Before 2022, there was no attention given to teachers and principals in the MCD schools. But after the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party government, we gave full respect to our teachers and principals,” she noted. She added that the training aims to enhance management and leadership skills, which are critical for improving school performance.