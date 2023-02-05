Prime accused in Bhalswa Dairy murder case arrested

New Delhi: A 23-year-old man, who is the prime accused in a murder case in outer Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy area last year, has been arrested by the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch, officials said on Sunday.

Gautam Kumar, a resident of Bhalswa Dairy, had been absconding since the incident last October.

Police said his two accomplices — Istekar alias Rocky and Ajay — were already arrested and efforts on to nab a fourth accused, identified as Rizwan.

The murder took place over a monetary dispute, they said.

On how Kumar was arrested, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said their team received information that a person wanted in a murder case in Bhalswa Dairy area would come near the Bhalswa lake.

On the basis of the tip-off, a team was constituted and a trap was laid near Bhalswa and the accused was apprehended.

“During interrogation, Kumar disclosed that he, Istekar, Ajay, Rizwan had a money dispute with a person named Azruddin. All of them are resident of Bhalswa Dairy. In the intervening night of October 25-26 last year, they came across Azruddin and started beating him. They telephonically called him at his home and asked his family members to bring Rs 30,000,” he said.