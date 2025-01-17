Prez of Bawana Industrial Association killed: Police

NEW DELHI: The president of the Bawana Industrial Area Association was allegedly killed with an iron rod in a confrontation over a Rs 3 lakh loan he had given to someone, police on Thursday said.

Police arrested two people, Sher Singh, 45, from Bulandshahr and his nephew Harish, 24, from Uttam Nagar in Delhi, in connection with the murder of the 69-year-old.

According to Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Sanjay Kumar Sain, the victim, Rajan Lamba, had gone missing on December 1. His body was discovered inside a sack at a factory on December 2.

The investigation began after Lamba’s son, Vineet Lamba, filed an abduction complaint on December 1.

“We registered an FIR and deployed multiple teams to trace him. His last known location was near a factory in Bawana. Upon searching the area, his body was found in the basement of a factory owned by one Sher Singh,” Sain said.

Lamba had suffered multiple blunt force injuries with an iron rod identified as the murder weapon. Investigators analysed CCTV footage, tracked suspicious movements, and conducted raids in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and arrested the two men. Sher Singh revealed that he had purchased a plastic molding dye machine from Lamba for Rs 3 lakh with an agreed that he would pay the money in installments.

Sher Singh, frustrated by Lamba’s refusal to return a machine and repeated payment defaults, decided to kill him with his nephew, Harish. On December 1, after a verbal argument, Singh struck Lamba with an iron rod, killing him instantly. They then disposed of Lamba’s car, mobile phone, and belongings in a jungle near Narela, before planning to dispose of the body in a

forested area, police said.