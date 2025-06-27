Prez Murmu inaugurates state-of-the-art cancer-care centre in Delhi

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday inaugurated a state-of-the-art Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) in Delhi and interacted with patients during her visit. Described by hospital officials as a milestone in its seven-decade legacy of ethical, affordable care, the facility houses medical, surgical and radiation oncology under one roof. Equipped with advanced technology, it aims to offer personalised, multidisciplinary treatment. Dr D S Rana and Dr Ajay Swaroop said the centre reflects the hospital’s mission of compassionate healthcare.