‘President of India receives her new Voter ID card’

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu received her new Voter ID card from The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi, P. Krishnamurthy, today at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The President of India will now be eligible to cast her vote in forthcoming election from District New Delhi. CEO, Delhi apprised President of India about the ongoing Special Summary Revision-2024.

The Chief Electoral Officer extends gratitude to the President Murmu for her cooperation in this electoral process.