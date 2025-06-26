President Murmu inaugurates state-of-the-art cancer-care centre at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated a state-of-the-art cancer-care centre at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) here on Thursday and interacted with patients during her visit to the facility. Describing the event as a moment of pride, the hospital authorities said the president's presence marked a recognition of the institution's legacy of delivering ethical, affordable and quality healthcare for more than seven decades. The newly-inaugurated Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre brings together medical, surgical and radiation oncology, along with day-care chemotherapy, under one roof, aiming to offer a one-stop destination for cancer diagnosis, treatment and long-term care, according to a statement issued by the hospital. Equipped with cutting-edge diagnostic and therapeutic technologies, the facility is designed to offer personalised and multidisciplinary treatment to cancer patients, the statement said. Murmu also unveiled a commemorative plaque and toured the premises, commending the hospital's continued commitment to patient-centred care and medical excellence.

Doctor D S Rana, chairman of the Sir Ganga Ram Trust Society, said the launch of the cancer-care centre was a significant step toward the hospital's vision of accessible and compassionate healthcare. "For the past 50 years, the hospital has been run by a dedicated Board of Management consisting of 25 eminent doctors. We are proud to follow a sustainable, charity-based healthcare model. The Cancer Care Centre is not just an infrastructure milestone -- it is a reflection of our dream to serve more communities and eventually establish SGRH Medical College," Rana said. Echoing the sentiment, Doctor Ajay Swaroop, chairman of the Board of Management, added, "This centre marks the culmination of the dream of our stalwarts and positions the hospital as a total comprehensive healthcare provider. We now offer the most-advanced diagnostic, therapeutic and after-care services for all types of cancer." The hospital was founded in 1954. Hospital officials said the cancer-care centre aligns with the SGRH's longstanding mission of blending advanced medical science with humility, empathy and service.