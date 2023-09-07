‘Preparations for G20 complete, will leave a lasting impression on guests’

Delhi is fully prepared to welcome delegates from around the world for the G20 Summit, minister Atishi said on Wednesday and asserted that the national Capital’s revamped infrastructure will leave a lasting impression on the guests.

Public Works Department (PWD) minister Atishi said all preparations to welcome the G20 Summit guests in Delhi have been completed.

“It is a matter of pride for our country that heads of state from various nations will be attending the G20 Summit in India. The government is confident that Delhi will undoubtedly leave a long-lasting impression on these esteemed delegates,” she said.

Noting that the preparations have been in progress for several years, with multiple agencies and governments working together to give Delhi a remarkable makeover, she commended the Centre for the summit venue.

“The Centre has constructed the magnificent ITPO Complex in the past four to five years where the G20 Summit will take place. It is now ready to welcome guests from various nations,” Atishi added.

She also highlighted the construction of an integrated transit corridor around the complex, which not only addresses long-term traffic issues in the area but also ensures the safe movement of delegates during the G20 Summit. The project was funded by the Centre’s ITPO (India Trade Promotion Organisation) and executed by the city government’s public works department.

“Notably, the main tunnel in this corridor, from India Gate to Ring Road, directly accesses the ITPO Complex and features five underpasses connected to it. This corridor stands as an engineering marvel as it was

constructed simultaneously with the ITPO Complex, without causing any disruption,” she said.

Talking about the redevelopment and beautification of several major road stretches in the national Capital, Atishi said these were redesigned to European standards in recent years.

These redesigned road stretches include an area of the Ring Road from the airport to Central Delhi, Aurobindo Marg, Vikas Marg, Lodhi Road and Rajghat that will not only extend a warm welcome to the G20 guests but also remain as enduring infrastructure landmarks in Delhi, the minister added. Bhairon Marg, adjacent to ITPO, has also undergone a redesign and beautification process.

However, amidst the preparations, Delhi government officials including the PWD minister Atishi and Urban Development minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also addressed concerns about dengue prevention, setting the stage for a multifaceted event.

Bharadwaj elaborated on dengue preparedness, revealing a campaign called ‘Ten weeks, ten minutes at ten’ to raise awareness about preventing water storage and breeding after the summit.

“We have reserved some beds for dengue patients in hospitals. Once the G20 Summit concludes, we will launch a campaign to spread awareness among people about dengue and how to stop its spread,” said Bharadwaj.

“The figures of dengue cases should be provided by the MCD. We will talk to them and try to provide the figures as soon as possible. Although, the numbers could also be found in the public portals,” he added when asked about development on dengue cases.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva said Delhiites know that 95 per cent of G20-related infrastructure development was done using central funds.