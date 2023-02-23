‘Premature baby on critical support in LNJP Hospital dies’

The newborn baby, who was “declared dead” soon after birth at the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital and was later found alive, died on Wednesday in the hospital, sources said.

The premature baby, born when her mother was 23 weeks pregnant and weighing only 490 grams, was found alive Sunday when the family was making plans for her burial.

She was brought back to the hospital and was on ventilator support since. She died on Wednesday, sources said.

Doctors had earlier said that in medical terms, such babies are considered “non-viable.”

The hospital had earlier constituted a three-member panel to probe the incident and a report was submitted on Wednesday, a source said.

The source said the panel has spoken to doctors who were on duty that day to ascertain the sequence of events. The family of the baby said they were informed around 4 pm that the baby was no more.

“We have been informed about her demise. The hospital wants to conduct a post mortem before handing over the baby but we don’t want it. She was only three days old and we don’t want her to go through it. We want to give her a respectful burial,” Md Salman, the baby’s uncle, said.

The baby’s 35-year-old mother has another daughter, aged three. Her husband works in the business of simple toolmaking, the family said.

“The baby was handed over to us in a box and we took her to our home in New Mustafabad on Sunday. We had started making preparations for her burial and ordered to prepare a grave for her.

“Around 7.30 pm, when we opened the box, we saw the baby moving her legs and arms. We immediately rushed her back to hospital,” Salman had said on Monday.

The hospital has said such babies are considered ‘aborted babies’ and after the baby showed signs of life, she was immediately put on life support.