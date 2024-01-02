Pregnant woman gives birth in Gurugram police vehicle on way to hospital

New Delhi: In an extraordinary turn of events, a pregnant woman delivered a healthy baby in an emergency response vehicle (ERV) of the Gurugram Police while en route to hospital.



The incident unfolded on Sunday, when ERV-302 received a distress call about an imminent delivery in the village of Dundahera, Gurugram.

Responding swiftly, ERV personnel reached the location within an impressive seven minutes.

Demonstrating diligence and compassion, the ERV staff promptly assisted the pregnant woman into the ERV and set off for the hospital.

During the transit, the woman went into labour, and the ERV-302 staff skillfully aided her through the delivery process.

With quick thinking, the ERV-302 team decided to admit the woman to the Polyclinic Sector-31, Gurugram, ensuring immediate medical attention.

Both the woman and the newborn are reported to be in good health, marking a successful and safe delivery under unexpected circumstances.

The Gurugram Police ERV-302 team’s actions were marked by diligence and empathy, prioritizing the well-being and safety of both the woman and the child.

The commendable efforts of the police team garnered heartfelt appreciation from the affected woman, her family, and others present during the incident.