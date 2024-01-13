Pregnant woman found injured in Mayur Vihar battling for life

New Delhi: A 19-year-old pregnant woman, who was found in a severely injured state at east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar on Thursday, is battling for life in a city hospital and has been put on ventilator support, police said.

At least a dozen people have been rounded up in connection with the incident, they added.

According to a police officer, the woman has been admitted to the intensive care unit of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital here with multiple injures and might undergo surgeries. She is being monitored by a team of specialists from different departments and her condition is extremely critical, a doctor said requesting anonymity. Tests are being conducted to check the condition of the foetus, he added.