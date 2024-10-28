Pre-Diwali shopping, Diljit concert cause traffic snarls

New Delhi: Long traffic queues were witnessed at several parts of the national capital on Sunday as people thronged the markets ahead of Diwali, while heavy rush for back-to-back concerts of Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh also hit vehicular movement in some parts of south Delhi. Traffic was hit near the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the venue for Dosanjh’s second concert in as many days as part of his “Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024”, as thousands lined up to catch a glimpse of the popular singer-actor. According to the Delhi Police, adequate deployment has been made in and around the concert venue to maintain law and order. A traffic advisory issued by the police said movement of heavy motor vehicles from the JLN Stadium red light to the BP Marg has been restricted from 4 pm to 11 pm. Commuters have been advised to avoid BP Marg, Lodhi Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg and stretches around the JLN Stadium during these hours.