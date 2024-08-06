Pre-arrest bail granted to ex-Noida engineer Singh

NEW DELHI : The Supreme Court on Monday granted pre-arrest bail to former Noida Authority chief engineer Yadav Singh, giving him protection from arrest by the CBI in a corruption case in which he allegedly executed 1,280 maintenance contracts worth Rs 954 crore in 8 days in December 2011.

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and R Mahadevan directed Singh to report to the investigating officer of the case on the 7th day of each month and cooperate with the trial.

Additional Solicitor General Vikramjeet Banerjee, appearing for the CBI, submitted that the apprehension of the agency is that the petitioner might flee abroad from the process of justice.

Senior advocate, Neeraj Kishan Kaul, appearing for Singh, said that petitioner has already deposited his

passport with the CBI.

“With the passport having been surrendered and the aforesaid conditions, we deem it appropriate to order that in the event, the Police wish to arrest the petitioner (Yadav Singh) in connection with the case, upon furnishing bail bond of Rs 50,000 with two local sureties of like amount, to the satisfaction of the Arresting Officer, he shall be released on bail,” the bench said.

On October 25, 2019, the Supreme Court granted bail to Yadav Singh in a separate money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

The charges, stemming from a 2015 FIR by the CBI, were based on Singh’s alleged disproportionate assets revealed in a 2014 Income Tax raid. Singh, then chief engineer of multiple authorities, was suspended by the Uttar Pradesh government.