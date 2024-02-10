‘Pragati Maidan tunnel needs major overhaul due to irreparable damage’

New Delhi: The Pragati Maidan tunnel is in dire need of a major overhaul due to irreparable damage and safety concerns, a senior Delhi government official has disclosed.



The Public Works Department (PWD) official highlighted delays in completion and negligent maintenance as key factors contributing to cracks and seepage issues within the tunnel, rendering it unsafe for commuters.

The PWD has issued a notice to Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the construction firm responsible for the Rs 777 crore tunnel project, alleging “glaring infirmities” and demanding a “token amount” of Rs 500 crore for immediate repairs. In response, L&T has filed a counterclaim of the same amount against the PWD.

Concerns over leaks and cracks in the recently constructed tunnel have escalated, with water seepage observed from the walls and cracks emerging in the structure. The deteriorating condition of the tunnel, coupled with massive cracks in the adjacent road, poses significant risks to commuters.

Urban planning experts have suggested halting the use of the tunnel and forming a specialised team comprising geological, architectural, and engineering experts to investigate the root causes of the issues. The Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor Project, of which the tunnel is a part, aims to enhance connectivity between central Delhi, eastern city sectors, and neighbouring areas like Noida and Ghaziabad.

Despite being inaugurated in 2022, the tunnel has faced repeated closures during floods, raising concerns about its structural integrity and maintenance. Officials have criticised L&T for its alleged failure to address repair requests promptly, exacerbating the tunnel’s operational disruptions and causing congestion in New Delhi’s arterial roads.

The PWD’s notice to L&T highlights technical and design flaws, particularly the accumulation of water during monsoon seasons, which have rendered the project non-operational and led to increased traffic congestion. The department has called for immediate action from L&T, including the deposition of a “minimum token amount” of Rs 500 crore and the commencement of repair work without delay.

As the situation unfolds, stakeholders await swift remedial measures to ensure the safety and functionality of the Pragati Maidan tunnel, a critical component of Delhi’s transportation infrastructure.