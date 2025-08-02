PPP push to revamp govt housing colonies

New Delhi: The Delhi government is gearing up to redevelop its ageing government housing colonies using the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, in a move inspired by the Centre’s General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) initiative. The aim is to modernise old residences, reduce maintenance costs, and meet rising housing demands for government employees.

According to senior officials, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta recently held discussions with the Public Works Department (PWD) to explore the plan. The proposal involves leveraging unused or underutilised land in existing colonies to construct modern, high-rise buildings and generate revenue through commercial use or land monetisation.

“The Chief Minister has asked the department to explore a PPP-based redevelopment model,” a senior official confirmed. “A consultant will be appointed soon to prepare a detailed feasibility report. This will include identifying colonies suitable for redevelopment, assessing available land, and evaluating the scope for commercial integration like retail outlets or office spaces.”

The redevelopment will replace the current low-rise structures with multi-storey towers equipped with modern amenities such as rainwater harvesting, energy-efficient systems, and enhanced safety features. The idea is to create sustainable urban clusters that reduce operational costs and speed up the allotment process for staff housing.