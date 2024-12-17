Power saving fans, air conditioners mandatory for Delhi govt buildings: CM Atishi

New Delhi: The Delhi government has made the use of 5-star rated air conditioners and BLDC fans mandatory in its buildings, a move aimed at saving electricity and cost.

Each year various Delhi government departments consume over 2,000 million units of electricity, costing between Rs 8.50 and Rs 11.50 per unit.

This results in annual electricity bills exceeding Rs 1,900 crore, a statement from the office of the Delhi Chief Minister said.

The energy-efficient appliances with star ratings will now be mandatory in all Delhi government buildings, Chief Minister Atishi said.

She also holds the Power portfolio.

The decision approved by the chief minister was later sent to Lt Governor VK Saxena for his nod, it said.

Atishi said the initiative will not only reduce electricity consumption but also save the government expenditure of crores of rupees.

"Our government has prioritised energy efficiency by mandating the use of BLDC (Brush Less DC) motor fans, 5-star rated air conditioners, and other energy-efficient appliances in all the government buildings," she said.

Compared to conventional fans, the BLDC fans consume 40-45 watts less power, saving approximately 96 units of electricity per fan annually. This translates to monetary savings of Rs 950 to Rs 1,100 per fan each year, the statement said.

Further, the 5-star rated air conditioners save between 2,800 units and 3,042 units of electricity annually compared to regular ACs, resulting in savings of Rs 27,000 to Rs 29,000 per AC each year, it said.

Advancements in technology have made several energy-saving options accessible. While LED lights have already played a significant role in reducing electricity consumption, the focus is now shifting to fans and air conditioners, the statement said.

The primary objective of this initiative is to curb the rising demand for electricity and promote energy efficiency. This summer, Delhi's peak electricity demand reached 8656 MW, a significant increase from 7438 MW the previous year, it pointed out.