Power discoms launch monsoon action plan

New Delhi: With the arrival of the monsoon season, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) have rolled out a comprehensive Monsoon Action Plan to ensure uninterrupted power supply and public safety across Delhi. The discoms are implementing extensive preventive measures and urging citizens to take simple precautions to avoid electricity-related mishaps.

A BSES spokesperson said, “We are fully geared up to ensure reliable power supply to our over 53 lakh consumers and more than 2.25 crore residents, while taking all necessary safety measures required during the rainy season.” He added, “Consumers, too, have an important role to play in ensuring an incident-free monsoon by following a few simple safety guidelines.”

As part of the action plan, BSES has increased the foundation height of transformers in low-lying areas, fenced off plinth and pole-mounted transformers, and taken steps to prevent moisture accumulation in switchgear systems. Quick Response Teams have been deployed and “war rooms” established for real-time complaint monitoring and resolution. BSES also launched a social media campaign to raise public awareness about electrical safety during monsoons. Residents are advised to stay away from electricity poles, substations, transformers, and streetlights, particularly in waterlogged areas. Parents are urged to prevent children from playing near electrical installations or in flooded parks.

Other key safety tips include installing an Earth Leakage Circuit Breaker (ELCB), getting wiring checked by licensed electricians, and switching off the main supply in case of water seepage in meter cabins. Citizens are also encouraged to keep a tester at home to check for leakage before touching wet switches.

The discoms have warned against power theft via illegal hooking, which poses grave risks during rainy months. “These wires are usually not insulated or fixed properly. In wet and windy weather, they can cause injuries or fatalities,” the spokesperson cautioned.

BSES highlighted unplanned digging as a major cause of outages and safety hazards, urging residents to report such activities. For emergencies or disruptions, consumers can contact BRPL at 19123 and BYPL at 19122, or use WhatsApp and mobile apps.