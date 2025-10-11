Power discom ropes in 100 women volunteers to serve as solar energy ambassadors in villages

New Delhi: Women volunteers are encouraging people to adopt clean energy solutions in villages under power discom Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited’s Solar Sakhi Abhiyan.

The initiative, launched recently from the Pooth Khurd Village, is in alignment with the central government’s PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.

At the heart of the initiative are 100 Solar Sakhi members – women volunteers trained to serve as ambassadors of solar energy in villages. They will spread awareness on rooftop solar benefits, educate households on clean energy solutions, and act as a bridge between government policies and communities in more than 75 villages of Tata Power-DDL, the statement added.

Each Solar Sakhi has been provided with a distinctive jacket, symbolising pride, leadership, and recognition, it said.

Neeraj Semwal, Secretary (Power) in the Delhi government, said: “The Delhi government is committed to promoting renewable energy and inclusive growth. Initiatives like Solar Sakhi Abhiyan strengthen this vision by ensuring that women, the backbone of our society, play a leading role in spreading the benefits of rooftop solar. This step will not only reduce dependency on conventional energy but also contribute to the larger mission of sustainable development.” The campaign, driven through Tata Power-DDL’s Village Customer Group (VCG) Solar, aspires to strengthen women’s role in sustainable development while contributing to India’s clean energy mission, it said.

According to officials from the discom, the women engaged under the Solar Sakhi Abhiyan are primarily from semi-urban and rural backgrounds, belonging to the lower and middle socio-economic strata.