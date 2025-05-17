Power demand reaches 6,867 MW, season’s highest so far

New Delhi: Delhi recorded the highest peak power demand in the summer season so far this year, as the temperature soared on Friday afternoon.

The real-time figures of the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) showed the peak demand was 6,867 MW at 3.17 pm. This year, the peak power demand of Delhi is expected to cross 9,000 MW. Previously, an all-time high peak demand in the national capital was recorded at 8,656 MV in 2024.

BSES discoms — BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) — successfully met the peak power demand of 3,004 MW and 1,479 MW respectively in their areas, according to a statement from the company.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) successfully met the peak power demand of 2,045 MW on Friday, as the city’s peak reached 6,867 MW on the day, said a statement from the discom.

TPDDL is fully equipped to ensure uninterrupted power supply through a multi-pronged approach that includes bilateral agreements, reserve shutdown and power exchange, it said.

Last year, Delhi’s peak power demand had crossed 8,000 MW for the very first time. BSES discoms are geared up to ensure reliable power supply to meet the power demand of more than 50 lakh consumers and two crore residents in South, West, East and Central Delhi, the statement said. These arrangements include long-term purchase agreements and banking arrangements with other states and deployment of latest technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning for predicting power demand accurately, it added.