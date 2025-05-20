Power demand at 7,265 MW soars to highest this summer so far

New Delhi: The peak power demand of Delhi at 7,265 MW on Monday was the highest for May 1-19 period in the past five years, discom officials said.

State Load Dispatch Centre Delhi realtime data recorded Delhi’s power demand at 7,265 MW at 3.29 pm.

The peak power demand of Delhi for May 1-19 period was 7164 MW in 2024, 5518 MW in 2023 and 7070 MW in 2022, officials said.

The BSES discoms BRPL and BYPL met the peak power demand of 3227 MW and 1596 MW, respectively, in their areas, said a spokesperson of the company.

A Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) statement said that the peak power demand of 7265 MW on Monday (May 19) was the highest on the day in last five years.

It was 7164 MW on May 19, 2024; 5518 MW on May 19, 2023; 7070 MW on May 19, 2022 and 3266 MW on May 19, 2021, it said. The discom successfully met its peak demand of 2,136 MW on Monday, the highest of this season so far, without any network constraints or supply disruptions, despite the ongoing hot weather, it said.

The discom is “fully prepared” to ensure uninterrupted, quality power supply to the consumers, through a multi-layered power procurement strategy comprising long-term bilateral agreements, reserve shutdown capacity, and dynamic participation on the power exchange, it added.

The BSES discoms are geared-up to ensure reliable power supply to meet the power demand of more than 50 lakh consumers in South, West, East and Central Delhi, said the company spokesperson. These arrangements include long term power purchase agreements and banking arrangements with other states and deployment of latest technologies for predicting power demand accurately, he added.