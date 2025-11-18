Power access restored for ‘booked’ properties as Delhi govt eases rules

New Delhi: In a major policy reform aimed at expanding access to essential services, the Delhi Government has lifted restrictions on providing electricity connections to ‘booked properties’, homes flagged by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for unauthorised construction. The decision, approved by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is expected to bring immediate relief to more than 1.25 lakh families across the capital.

Announcing the move, Chief Minister Gupta said the step was taken “in public interest” to uphold citizens’ fundamental rights. She noted that thousands of residents were being denied electricity connections or had their supply disconnected solely because their properties were listed as ‘booked’, even though many such structures remained inhabited for years without any follow-up action from civic authorities. The CM emphasised that “depriving consumers of basic facilities is not justified under any circumstances.”

The Power Department has now issued a formal order, following the Chief Minister’s instructions. Officials said the government had been receiving repeated complaints that power distribution companies (DISCOMs) were refusing applications on the grounds of pending MCD action. In many cases, demolition or sealing orders had remained unimplemented for long periods due to administrative delays.

Under the revised guidelines, DISCOMs can no longer deny or disconnect electricity connections simply because a property has been booked. A refusal will now be permissible only if the MCD officially communicates that the particular building is currently under demolition or sealing proceedings.

To prevent future discrepancies, the government has directed enhanced coordination between DISCOMs and the Municipal Corporation.

Chief Minister Gupta said the decision will not only ensure equitable access to electricity but also help curb rampant power theft in areas where residents, lacking authorised connections, were forced to rely on illegal alternatives. “Lakhs of people have been living in these properties for years, but were deprived of electricity due to long-pending cases and delays,” she said.

DISCOMs will also establish helplines to assist residents who were previously denied connections. The Chief Minister reiterated that the government’s priority is “transparent governance and citizens’ right to essential services,” adding that the reform followed consultations with the Law Department to ensure legally sound implementation.

The government said the move underscores its commitment to ensuring that every resident receives safe, regular and lawful access to electricity, regardless of administrative classifications.