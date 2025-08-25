Pothole-ridden streets turn daily commute into ordeal for citizens

NEW DELHI: Across Delhi, roads in colonies and residential areas are in a poor state, with many streets riddled with potholes that make commuting a daily struggle. RWAs and locals blame irregular maintenance, delayed resurfacing, and lack of accountability for turning roads into treacherous stretches. While some PWD-maintained roads fare better, MCD-managed streets remain neglected, worsening during the monsoon season.

In Central Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar, the situation is particularly dire. Potholes dot almost every lane, and despite repeated complaints, authorities remain largely unresponsive.

Speaking to Arvind Mehta, president of the Joint Forum of Residents – New Rajinder Nagar, revealed the severe state of local roads. “The condition of roads in our area is extremely poor and dangerous, especially the arterial roads. In some places, they’ve practically reverted to how they were 10 years ago. Back lanes are in such bad shape that plants are growing through them, making them accident-prone,” he said. Pointing to the MCD, he added that “even when they intervene, substandard materials are used, and local councillors remain completely indifferent.”

Across neighbourhoods, citizens complain that their daily lives are being disrupted. Parents worry about school buses jolting over broken roads and office-goers leave home earlier just to make up for delays.

Guddu, a house help from Rajinder Nagar, described the daily struggles she faces while traveling to work on buses. “Standing passengers often fall and get hurt because of these potholes,” she said. Heavy traffic adds to her difficulties, making her late almost every day. She added that the monsoon worsens the situation, but the roads remain bad throughout the year. Monsoon rains have made many roads almost unrecognizable and, in some cases, entirely unwalkable. Potholes filled with rainwater stretch across lanes, forcing pedestrians to wade through muddy, slippery patches or take dangerous detours. Stagnant water in the potholes also creates public health concerns, attracting mosquitoes and other pests, adding to the woes of locals already struggling to navigate the damaged roads.

When Millennium Post contacted the MCD for data or details on repair schedules, the department did not respond. Residents say that complaints submitted through RWAs, helplines, and social media often receive little more than acknowledgement, leaving streets in the same hazardous condition.