‘Pothole-free Delhi’: CM Atishi, Sisodia, ministers inspect roads

New Delhi: Delhi cabinet ministers led by Chief Minister Atishi hit the ground running on Monday morning, inspecting and identifying damaged roads across the city to ensure a pothole-free national capital by Diwali.



In an official statement, Atishi said she has taken the responsibility of south and south-east Delhi. Saurabh Bharadwaj has taken the responsibility of east Delhi, Gopal Rai has taken north-east Delhi, Kailash Gahlot has taken west and south-west Delhi, Imran Hussain has taken central and New Delhi and Mukesh Ahlawat have taken the responsibility of north and north-west Delhi.

Atishi, accompanied by Public Works Department (PWD) engineers, visited different areas in south and southeast Delhi.

In a post on X, the chief minister said she found roads at NSIC Okhla, Modi Mill flyover, Chirag Dilli, Tughalakabad, Mathura Road, Ashram Chowk and its underpass in a dilapidated condition. People have to face problems because of potholes on these roads, she said.

The chief minister directed the officials to start the repair work on a war footing and said “Under the guidance of Arvind Kejriwal, it is our endeavour that all Delhiites get pothole-free roads by Diwali”.

BSES laid the line in front of NSIC Metro Station, but the road was not repaired after that. Here people not only face problems due to broken roads but there is also a traffic jam. In this way, every inch of the road will be inspected. All the roads will be built within the next three to four weeks, Atishi said.

Bharadwaj and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia inspected roads in east Delhi.

Sisodia said that now that Kejriwal is back, all the pending work will be finished quickly.

He has asked the CM and all ministers to urgently improve the condition of the roads in the national capital. Delhi’s roads will soon get better since Kejriwal has taken charge of it.

Ministers Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Imran Hussain and Mukesh Ahlawat also inspected roads.

Rai inspected roads in northeast Delhi, Gahlot in west and southwest Delhi, Hussain in New Delhi

and central Delhi and Ahlawat in north and northwest Delhi.