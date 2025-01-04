Postmortem of rhinoceros found dead in zoo reveals acute haemorrhagic enteritis

New Delhi: The sudden death of an 11-year-old male rhinoceros at the Delhi zoo has been attributed to “acute haemorrhagic enteritis”, as revealed by the postmortem.

According to zoo Director Sanjeet Kumar, the postmortem was carried out by experts from the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly. “While the immediate cause of death appears to be acute haemorrhagic enteritis, a final diagnosis will only be made once we have the results from laboratory tests, including histopathology and microbiology,” he said.

Zoo sources said that the postmortem has revealed critical findings, including severe gastrointestinal lesions, such as haemorrhaging, inflammation and potential necrosis of the intestinal lining.

There was also an intense inflammatory response, with an influx of white blood cells and fluid accumulation in the affected areas.

Depending on the severity of the condition, there could be additional evidence of systemic involvement, such as kidney damage or respiratory distress, the sources added.

The rhinoceros, Dharmendra, that was brought to the zoo from Assam in September 2024 as part of an animal-exchange programme was found dead in its enclosure early on Thursday morning. The animal was in good health since his arrival in Delhi and there was no history of illness prior to his death. He was introduced to a female rhinoceros at the zoo with the hope of breeding. The animal had undergone a mandatory quarantine period before it was made available for public viewing in October 2024.

“The death of the animal is particularly troubling given that it was in good health and there were no signs of any illness before this,” Kumar said. “We are investigating all possible causes to understand what led to this tragedy,” he added.

The zoo management has requested the experts from the IVRI to conduct a thorough investigation and a joint director of the National Zoological Park has been asked to submit a detailed report, Kumar said.

While no abnormalities have been observed in the female rhinoceroses in Dharmendra’s enclosure, they are being kept under observation.

Part of a broader animal-exchange programme, Dharmendra was one of the several animals transferred between the Delhi zoo and the Assam zoo.

The exchange also involved the movement of a Bengal tiger, a pair of pied hornbills and several other species. In return, the Delhi zoo sent animals, including a female tiger, a blackbuck, a white buck and two macaws, to Assam.

The one-horned rhinoceros is classified as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).