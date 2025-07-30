Post-rain inspection: CM Gupta says ‘water clears in 30 minutes’

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday morning conducted a surprise inspection at ITO to assess the waterlogging situation following heavy rainfall in the capital. Accompanied by Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra and senior officials from key departments, the Chief Minister reviewed on-ground conditions and directed immediate remedial action at affected locations.

Addressing the media after the inspection, CM Rekha Gupta said, “In the previous government’s tenure, waterlogging would persist for hours, whereas under our administration, prompt action, proper cleaning of drains and sewers, and the implementation of a new drainage system have changed the situation.” She added that although some water accumulation occurred due to the intense rainfall, it was cleared within a short period.

“Despite heavy rainfall today, the water drained quickly, which is the result of our government’s on-ground action,” she noted. The Chief Minister attributed the improved response to pre-monsoon preparations, including timely drain cleaning and continuous field monitoring by government teams.

During her visit, CM Rekha Gupta spoke to residents who confirmed that water which once stagnated for hours now drains within 30 minutes. She said teams had been deployed since morning to monitor waterlogged areas and assess drainage response. Gupta reiterated her government’s commitment to resolving waterlogging and traffic issues.