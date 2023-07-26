Post HC directive, CBI quizzes Manik Bhattacharya

Kolkata: Four Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials, including a cyber expert, reached the Presidency Correctional Home to interrogate Manik Bhattacharya on Tuesday evening.



Earlier in the day, the court had directed the central probe agency to interrogate Bhattacharya in the Presidency Correctional Home in connection with the primary TET recruitment case.

Furthermore, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to also investigate if there is any financial fraud in the case.

The Court directed that the investigation can start on Tuesday. The case was again heard at 6 pm. A new case was filed in the High Court on Tuesday alleging corruption in the primary recruitment process.

Justice Gangopadhyay also directed the Superintendent of the Presidency Correctional Home to cooperate while Bhattacharya is being interrogated. Moreover, Justice Gangopadhyay reportedly directed the ED to take account of the Superintendent’s property.

ED had arrested the former Chairman of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education Bhattacharya in connection with the primary TET recruitment scam. It is alleged that he is involved in the malpractice of giving appointments to unsuccessful candidates.