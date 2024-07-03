Portion of Gurugram-Sohna flyover caves in again in 8 months

Gurugram: The wheel of a bus carrying students got stuck in an 8-metre pit on Tuesday afternoon after a portion of the four-lane Gurugram-Sohna elevated flyover caved in again within 8 months, officials said. However, a major incident was averted as another bus was used to pull it from behind, after which the school bus resumed its journey. The pit, approximately 8-metre deep and two-feet wide, was formed on the road towards Sohna, in front of SD Adarsh Vidyalaya. Upon receiving information, a team from the road construction company and the GMDA arrived at the scene, set up barricades around the pothole.