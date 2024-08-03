Portion of 3-storey building collapses, three killed: Police

New Delhi: A building collapsed resulting in three deaths and four injured in Jahangirpuri Industrial area on Friday.



According to police reports, the incident was reported to Mahendra Park Police Station via a 112 emergency call, which detailed the collapse and indicated that several people were trapped in the debris.

Upon receiving the distress call, local police and emergency personnel promptly arrived at the scene. Key agencies including the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services, CATS Ambulance, and other civic bodies, along with the area Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) from Model Town, were immediately mobilised to assist in the rescue operations.

Initial investigations revealed that the building, spanning approximately 500 square yards, was a three-story structure undergoing seepage repair work on the rooftop.

At the time of the collapse, four laborers were working on the rooftop. Four of these workers were successfully rescued and transported to BJRM Hospital for treatment.

Unfortunately, Mukesh Kumar (45) who was on the first floor, succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to the hospital. Additionally, Two more persons, including a woman, were pulled out of the debris and were declared brought dead.

The building is owned by Jitendra Sehgal, a resident of Deepali Enclave, Pitampura, Delhi. Sehgal had rented the premises to three individuals who used the space for various commercial activities.

Harish Gupta occupied the ground floor for corrugated box work, Kapil Marukha operated a clothing business on the first floor, and Raju Jain conducted steel gas stove manufacturing in the basement.

The other injured were identified as Thakurdas (55), Nirmala (45), Harishankar (18), and Jasim Ansari (33). They are all currently receiving medical care at BJRM Hospital.

Mukesh Kumar and two others, who were also injured in the collapse, were taken to BJRM Hospital but did not survive. Rescue operations are ongoing with collaborative efforts from all involved agencies. Authorities will pursue legal action to uncover the causes of the collapse and ensure accountability. This tragedy highlights the urgent need for strict safety protocols.