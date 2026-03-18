Porters at Kashmiri Gate ISBT seek revision of rates

NEW DELHI: The inter-state bus terminal (ISBT) porters’ union on Tuesday wrote to the Delhi government seeking fixation of rates and demanding a set of welfare measures.



In a letter submitted on Tuesday, the Porters Union put forth a set of demands, saying their concerns have remained unresolved despite repeated appeals.

According to the letter, a key demand is fixation and regulation of porter rates.

“The rates that were fixed 32 years ago are still being followed today; keeping in mind the inflation, porter rates should be revised officially,” the letter read.

The union also sought identity cards for porters working at ISBTs, saying this would help regulate the workforce and prevent unauthorised people from entering the trade.

Another key demand is access to basic welfare measures. In the letter, the porters’ body demanded provision of benefits such as insurance and pensions, pointing out that most persons associated with the profession have no social security despite years of work.

The union also flagged “dire conditions” at the porter waiting room and lavatory in ISBT Kashmiri Gate, emphasising need for immediate

attention. “The roof leaks during rain. The lavatory is unusable and uncleaned waste is inviting diseases. It needs urgent cleaning,” the

letter stated.

Union president Sunil Aledia said the Rs 10 per month license fee has remained unchanged since 1990. He claimed that porter rates have remained Rs 2-4 per 40 kg since 2002-03, demanding these rates be revised.