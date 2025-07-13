‘Poor betrayed’: Atishi slams BJP

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, on Saturday accused the BJP of betraying Delhi’s poor by going back on its promise of “Jahan Jhuggi, Wahan Makaan”, citing fresh demolition notices issued in Nangli Dairy’s JJ cluster. She alleged that the BJP-led MCD is targeting long-standing settlements despite earlier assurances of providing alternative housing to their residents.

At a press conference, Atishi said that demolition notices had been pasted on 250–300 homes in Nangli Dairy, giving residents five days to furnish documents or face removal. She claimed the same settlements had previously received written promises from BJP leaders assuring permanent homes at the site of existing jhuggis.

The move follows earlier demolitions in areas such as Madrasi Camp, Jailerwala Bagh, Wazirpur, and Bhoomiheen Camp. She alleged that many of these areas had received infrastructure from the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), including streets, drains and toilets.