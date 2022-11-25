Poonawala undergoes marathon polygraph test, cops seize 5 knives

New Delhi: Delhi Police has seized five knives from the flat of Mehrauli murder accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who underwent a marathon polygraph test of nearly eight hours on Thursday at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) here, officials said.



However, police said the saw allegedly used by Poonawala to cut his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar's body is yet to be recovered.

The incident also took a political turn with Union Home Minister Amit Shah assuring "strict punishment" to the accused in minimal possible time while the CPI-M alleged that the murder and dismemberment of Walker by her Muslim boyfriend was being used for "communal propaganda".

According to the sources in the police department, the recovered knives were sent to FSL for examination to ascertain if these were used in commission of the crime.

"If these knives were used during commission of the crime, will be ascertained only after forensic examination which takes time," said a source.

The second session of the polygraph test of Poonawala which started around 12 pm at the FSL Rohini went on for nearly eight hours.

"During the session, Poonawala was asked details about the case, what triggered him to kill Walker, if it was a planned event or he did it in a fit of rage like he claimed in the court. All the sequence of event that transpired ever since they started dating and how he decided to dispose of the body in such a gruesome manner. He was also asked about kind of weapon he used to chop her body into multiple parts along with various other questions related to the case that could give lead to further investigation in the case," an FSL source said.

The test could not be conducted on Wednesday as Poonawala was down with fever and cold.

The accused had undergone the first session of the polygraph test, also known as the lie detector test, on Tuesday.

FSL, Rohini Director Deepa Verma said if required the accused can be called again on Friday.

Meanwhile, a team of Delhi Police conducted a search in Bhayander creek near Mumbai for a mobile phone, an official said.

The search was conducted with the help of personnel of the Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar Police, he said.

The police team from the national capital is camping in Vasai area near Mumbai, from which Walkar and her live-in partner Poonawala hailed, for a week.

The investigators also recorded statements of Walkar and Poonawala's friends, relatives and owners of the flats they had rented, among others.

One of her college friends Rajat Shukla said while speaking to news channel ABP News that Poonawala used to give Walkar cigarette burns but she desisted from approaching police as she wanted to give him another chance.

After getting into a relationship with Poonawala, Walkar distanced herself from her family and all her friends, he said.