Pollution may rise despite green crackers

New Delhi: As the Supreme Court gave a nod to green crackers during Diwali, environmental experts have expressed concern saying that without proper enforcement and public awareness, the move could worsen Delhi’s already toxic air.

The apex court on Wednesday permitted the sale and bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR during Diwali with certain conditions.

The use of green crackers will be confined to specific hours — 6 am to 7 am and 8 pm to 10 pm — on the day before Diwali and on the festival day itself, it said. Environmental activist Amit Gupta called the court’s decision “practical” as it respects people’s right to celebrate Diwali, but criticised the broader failure to treat air pollution as a year-round issue.

“Air pollution in Delhi-NCR is a year-round problem, not just a one-month or winter issue. Unfortunately, no effective steps have been taken to address it systematically,” he said. Gupta pointed out serious administrative gaps in the agencies responsible for tackling pollution.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) is currently operating with a 35 per cent staff shortage, while state bodies like the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) also suffer from similar constraints, he said.

“The fight against pollution is weak on the ground because the institutions responsible are under-resourced and overburdened,” Gupta added. Dipankar Saha, former additional director and head of Air Laboratories at the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), called the ruling “rational”, and said certified green crackers are a better alternative to conventional ones, which often contain toxic and even fatal substances.