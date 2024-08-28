Pollution: Ensure fully operational infra before winter, says Gopal Rai

New Delhi: Delhi minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday directed principal secretary (environment) to ensure that the Real Time Source Apportionment infrastructure is made fully operational before winter begins in order to check air pollution.



The Delhi government had decided to conduct a study on ‘Real Time Apportionment’ in order to identify the current and potential contributing sources to the air quality along with the quantum of their contribution. The exercise was undertaken to formulate policies to tackle the menace of air pollution.

The government had decided to engage IIT Kanpur to conduct the study. Through a cabinet decision in July 2021, it had awarded the project to IIT Kanpur which, in consultation with TERI and IIT Delhi, submitted its report on September 25 last year.

“... it is directed that the existing infrastructure set up for conducting the study on Real Time Source Apportionment at Deen Dayal Upadhaya Marg, New Delhi be made fully operational by Delhi Pollution Control Committee

(DPCC), well before the onset of Winter Season so that precise data about the sources of pollution and their quantum can be collected and mitigation measures could be taken accordingly,” Rai’s communication said.

A proposal of the Environment Department for taking over the existing infrastructure including equipment and mobile van by DPCC was approved on June 26 this year. In the last review meeting of DPCC, it was learnt that there is delay in making super site fully functional, Rai said.