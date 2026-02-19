Pollution dip brings film shoots back to Delhi

NEW DELHI: Film shoots return to the national capital as pollution levels eased with the receding winter. Authorities have received five applications on film shoots in January and February after getting none in December when air quality was “severe”.

The applications were received under the Delhi Film Policy by the city’s tourism department, with one project already beginning its shoot in the capital, an official stated.

Kartik Aaryan and Shreelila starrer Naagzilla received approval to shoot in key locations that include Connaught Place, parts of Delhi Metro Blue Line, Paharganj and stretches near Laxmi Nagar, he said. Other applications also list similar locations such as Connaught Place, Chandni Chowk, and metro stations, the official added.

He also said Delhi is set to host its own film festival on March 25.According to official, no applications were received in December, while three proposals came in between October and November. Prior to that, around 15 applications have been filed in total.

DTTDC is promoting Delhi’s 2022 Film Policy globally, offering 15-day clearances, expanding AVGC initiatives and upgrading the

e-film portal system.