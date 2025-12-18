Pollution curbs: Govt to give Rs 10K to workers

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday announced financial relief for construction workers affected by the suspension of building activities under GRAP and imposed a cap of 50 per cent physical attendance in offices across the city as part of efforts to curb pollution.

Labour and Employment Minister Kapil Mishra said the decisions were taken in view of public health concerns and the loss of livelihoods caused by pollution-related restrictions.

Addressing a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat, Mishra said the government would provide Rs 10,000 each to registered and verified construction workers whose work was hit due to the ban on construction activities. “Taking this concern into account, the Delhi government has decided to compensate workers for the loss of income caused by the suspension of construction work during GRAP,” he said.

He explained that the process for construction workers includes registration and verification, which are being conducted simultaneously by the Labour Department.

“As and when the verification process is completed, the assistance amount of Rs.10,000 will be transferred directly to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer,” Mishra said.

The minister also announced fresh workplace guidelines in line with directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management and the Environment Department.

“Maximum 50 per cent physical attendance will be implemented in all government and private establishments across Delhi,” he said, adding that the remaining employees would work from home. He clarified that the restrictions would not apply to essential services such as hospitals, fire services, prisons, public transport, electricity, pollution control departments, the Forest Department and the Delhi Jal Board. Appealing to employers, Mishra urged them to adopt flexible working hours, promote carpooling and minimise the use of private vehicles. He warned that non-compliance would attract penal action under Sections 15 and 16 of the Environment Protection Act, 1986. Targeting the previous government, Mishra said, “The dust, potholes, and pollution visible in Delhi are a result of negligence by the previous government.” He added that broken roads, neglected footpaths and inadequate green cover were the outcome of “13 years of negligence”.