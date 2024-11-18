Pollution crisis: A sorry tale of the homeless people

New Delhi: As Delhi’s air quality deteriorates, the homeless are suffering the worst impacts of pollution. While many seek shelter indoors during hazardous air quality, those living on the streets remain exposed to toxic smog, with no means to protect themselves.

Rakhi, a homeless woman, shared her struggle, “I don’t have any place to live. I sleep in a small tent on a footpath. Sometimes it gets so bad that it’s even difficult to breathe. When we go to government hospitals, there is so much rush that we often neglect our health.”

Government hospital staff report a rise in respiratory issues among homeless people. “I can’t provide exact numbers, but since years we see rise in breathlessness cases during this time, especially among construction workers, rickshaw drivers, and the homeless. Poor air quality worsens these conditions,” said one staff member.

The impact of air pollution on children is particularly concerning. “Children are more vulnerable to the health effects of air pollution,” explained Dr. Priya Yadav, a paediatrician. “Their lungs are still developing, and they breathe faster than adults, which means

they inhale more pollutants. Spending time near busy roads or polluted areas can harm their cognitive skills and respiratory health.”

Environmentalist Jyoti Pande Lavakare, author of Breathing Here is Injurious to Your Health, stressed the inequity of pollution, stating, “Since 2014, I have been saying that air pollution is a democratiser, and it harms everyone. But slowly, I realised that pollution is also a huge inequity. Air pollution harms everyone, but the poor suffer disproportionately. They can’t afford air purifiers or safe indoor spaces. The homeless are worst off, they have no shelter at all.”

Lavakare, who lost her mother to pollution-triggered lung cancer, expressed her frustration, “The thought of homeless people sleeping outdoors under flyovers makes me feel depressed and angry. Pollution has given me climate anxiety. If the homeless were more aware, they would demand change, but the government avoids spreading this awareness because they are accountable.”

In response, the Delhi government has launched a winter action plan to provide shelter. “We are setting up 200-250 pagoda tents for 2,000 people. Additionally, 16 rescue teams are being deployed to help homeless individuals,” said a government official. The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) runs 197 shelters across the city and plans to add 250 more fire-retardant tents in areas with high homeless populations.

The plan, running from November 15 to March 15, has a Rs 3 crore budget and aims to rescue and shelter those in need.