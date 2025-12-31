Pollution, CAG reports on DJB, varsities to be debated on Jan 5

New Delhi: The Delhi Legislative Assembly’s upcoming session is set to turn the spotlight firmly on the findings of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), with the BJP-led government preparing to table three audit reports that, it claims, expose large-scale irregularities under the previous regime. Scheduled to begin on January 5, the four-day session will focus

on pollution in the national capital alongside detailed scrutiny of CAG reports on the ‘Sheeshmahal’, the Delhi Jal Board, and Delhi government-run universities.

Addressing a press conference, Minister Kapil Mishra said the government will table a detailed proposal on pollution along with three CAG reports, one on alleged corruption linked to the ‘Sheeshmahal’, another on the functioning of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), and a third on Delhi government-run universities. The term ‘Sheeshmahal’ has been coined by the BJP to highlight the alleged opulence of the former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence at 6, Flagstaff Road.

“There is a very detailed report on the functioning of DJB till the year 2022. It has all the details of all the irregularities which caused the sewage system of the city to collapse,” Mishra said, indicating that the report would form a key part of the Assembly’s deliberations. He added

that the discussion would examine how mismanagement and alleged corruption impacted basic civic services in the Capital.

On higher education, the Minister said the CAG report on Delhi government-run universities would also be tabled during the session. “The CAG report on the irregularities in the functioning of universities governed by the Delhi government will be tabled, and all the corruption which occurred in the functioning of universities till 2023 will be exposed in the upcoming session,” he said.

A significant portion of the session will be devoted to examining the persistent pollution problem in Delhi. Mishra said the Assembly would discuss the root causes of air pollution and assess the steps taken by the previous government. “We will discuss what the previous government had done to curb the pollution. Further, we will also discuss the affidavits which were submitted in the Supreme Court and what their current status is in regards to mitigate pollution,” he said.

He also invited feedback from opposition members on tackling air pollution,

signalling that the discussions would be wide-ranging and issue-centric.

Mishra said the recent suspension of a registrar and a tehsildar by the Delhi government would also form part of the broader narrative on governance and accountability.

“The days of corruption are over. The previous government is not in power anymore. This is a new government, and we will not tolerate any official indulging in corruption,” he said, underscoring the government’s claim of zero tolerance towards corruption.

The four-day Assembly session is expected to be politically charged, with pollution, governance failures, and audit findings taking centre stage.