Polls: In Kalkaji, basic infra issues take centre stage

New Delhi: Kalkaji, a significant constituency in the upcoming Delhi elections, has become a focal point of intense political activity. The seat, currently held by Chief Minister Atishi of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), will witness a heated contest as she faces BJP stalwart Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress leader Alka Lamba. While Atishi seeks a second term, the constituency’s residents are vocal about their everyday struggles and expectations.

On visiting the area, it became evident that residents are grappling with basic infrastructure issues. Broken roads, poor drainage, and inconsistent waste management have left locals frustrated. Shakuntala Devi, a 50-year-old resident, highlighted the frequent drainage blockages, saying, “Every other day the drainage gets clogged. Just a few days ago, even the drinking water was contaminated. It’s an everyday battle for us.”

Similarly, Sita Kumari, another resident, criticised the lack of space and amenities. “Hundreds of families are crammed into this small area. No government, regardless of party, has made any lasting effort to improve our lives.

They come before elections, make tall promises, and disappear,” she said.

The condition of roads remains a pressing concern, with potholes causing accidents and traffic jams. “We are scared to let our kids play outside because of the roads. People frequently fall due to the potholes, and traffic is a constant problem,” said one resident.

Garbage disposal is another major issue. Locals claimed that inner lanes are often ignored, leaving garbage to pile up, while open drains pose health risks. “Whatever little open space we have becomes a dumping ground. The drains are left open, and our children have no choice but to play around them,” a

resident shared.

However, some residents acknowledged the government’s efforts in certain areas. Kaushalya, a local, said, “The public toilets here are generally clean, and workers come regularly to maintain them. I also get my pension on time.”

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, who recently visited Kalkaji, expressed her disappointment. “The condition of Delhi has worsened significantly. From affluent neighborhoods to slums, roads are broken, and garbage piles are everywhere. Kalkaji, the Chief Minister’s own constituency, is no exception. Ambulances struggle to reach people due to poor road conditions, which highlights the lack of basic governance,” she said.

While many residents blame the government, some also pointed to civic indifference. Ruksar, a local, remarked, “It’s easy to criticise the government, but people here are equally at fault. Many throw garbage on the streets instead of giving it to garbage trucks.”

Kalkaji’s electorate is clearly divided in their opinions, with some appreciating the government’s initiatives while others express deep frustration over unaddressed issues. As Delhi heads into elections, the outcome in Kalkaji will not only determine Atishi’s political future but also underscore the larger narrative of governance and public accountability in the Capital.