Polls for Delhi school mgmt panels to be held on Aug 19: DoE

NEW DELHI: Elections for reconstituting school management committees (SMCs) in Delhi government and government-aided schools have been postponed due to administrative reasons and will now be held on August 19.

Earlier, the SMC elections were scheduled for July 7.

According to a revised schedule issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE), parents and guardians who could not submit their nomination forms earlier can

now do so by August 11.

The scrutiny of nomination forms and preparation of the final list of candidates will be completed by August 13, followed by the preparation of the voting sheet

a day later.

The election will be conducted on August 19 in two shifts -- from 8 am to 11 am for the morning or general shift and from 1 pm to 4 pm for the evening shift. Results will be declared on August 20,

the circular said.

The online application for social workers to join SMCs is open from August 2 to 11. Appointments will be made by August 14, lists shared by August 18, and schools must upload SMC

details within a week.