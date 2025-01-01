Polls: BSP likely to contest all 70 seats

New Delhi: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is likely to contest all 70 seats in the upcoming Assembly polls in Delhi, with the first list of candidates likely to be released by mid-January.

A party official said the city has been divided into five zones and the process of finalising candidates in all the zones is underway. Talking to PTI, he said the Delhi Assembly polls, due in February, are both “interesting and challenging”. He said coordinators have been assigned to each of the zones to oversee the candidate-selection process.

“These central coordinators will finalise their recommendations and send them to Behenji (BSP chief Mayawati). The final decision on the

candidates will be based on these recommendations,” the official said. The list of candidates

is expected to be finalised by January 15.