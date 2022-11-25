Polling for MCD polls to be held from 8 am to 5.30 pm on December 4

New Delhi: Polling for MCD elections in the national Capital will be held from 8 am to 5.30 pm on December 4, 2022. The results will be declared on December 7.



The State Election Commissioner has prohibited displaying of any election related matter, including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey in media for 48 hours

starting from 5.30 pm on December 2 till 5.30 pm on December 4. The Commissioner has also prohibited conducting of

any exit poll during 8 am on December 4 to 5.30 pm on December 5.

The SEC has taken cognizance of the fact that the ECI has prohibited Exit Polls from 8 am November 12 to 5:30 pm on December 5 in the state of Himachal Pradesh in view of elections in Gujarat Legislative Assembly and other bye-elections. The Commission noted that in the interest of free & fair polls which are uninfluenced & where electors are able to vote in an unbiased manner, it is imperative to regulate Opinion and Exit polls in the spirit of provisions enshrined in the RP Act, 1951.