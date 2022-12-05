Polling booth at Katewara wears a deserted look

New Delhi: The polling stations in Bawana's Katewara village wore a deserted look as its residents boycotted the MCD elections on Sunday, alleging negligence from the civic body.



"The whole village unanimously decided to boycott the elections. The civic body as well as the Delhi government always neglected people here, so why should we cast our votes?" said Krishna Vats, a resident of the village. As a result, no one turned up at the polling booths in Nangal Thakran ward of Bawana assembly constituency,

he said.

"Main roads are broken, drains are clogged and MCD schools are in pathetic conditions here," Vats said.

Another resident Rohit Kaushik claimed that three roads leading to the village are completely broken, because of which road accidents happen frequently in the area.

Kaushik said despite submitting 200 to 250 written complaints to the civic body administration, no action has been taken so far.

"Roads have been in the same broken condition since the last 10-15 years. We submitted at least 200 to 250 written complaints but no action has been taken yet. There not no proper arrangement even at the cremation grounds," Kaushik said.

He further claimed that one of the MCD schools near Katewara village is not in a good condition and has been shut since the last five years.

A purported video also surfaced from Katewara village's ward 30, showing the residents in the area stepping out of their houses, however no one turned up at the polling booths.

Meanwhile, voters were greeted with flowers at a polling booth in Chandni Chowk's Fatehpuri as they voted in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls on Sunday.

Police personnel stationed at the booth in Galli Haider Quli handed over rose and marigold flowers to those who came to vote at 8 am, when the voting began.