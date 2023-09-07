Poll panel ready to work as per legal provisions: CEC

The Election Commission of India is ready to act as per constitutional provisions and the Representative of the People (RP) Act, said Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Wednesday in the context of one nation, one election’.

Kumar and other top ECI officials were on a visit to Bhopal to hold meetings with political parties and the administration and enforcement agencies over election preparedness in BJP-governed Madhya Pradesh, where polls are due by November. The final voters’ list will be published on October 5, he said. The state has nearly 5.5 crore voters, he said.

Responding to a question on the concept of one nation, one election, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) said that the poll commission is required to “deliver elections before the time” as per constitutional provisions and the RP Act.

This time, according to legal provisions, is five years from the date of the first sitting of Parliament after a new government is formed. The ECI can announce the general elections six months before the end of this time, Kumar said.