Poll battle heats up amid residents’ concerns over crime & civic issues

New Delhi: With the Delhi Assembly elections set for February 5 and counting scheduled on February 8, Jangpura has emerged as a crucial battleground. AAP’s Manish Sisodia, switching from Patparganj after 11 years, faces a tough fight against BJP’s Tarwinder Singh Marwah and Congress’s Farhad Suri.

The electorate in Jangpura is divided over key concerns such as waterlogging, inadequate civic amenities, rising crime, and lack of direct engagement from elected representatives. Many residents from Lajpat Nagar, Nizamuddin Basti and nearby areas continue to demand better housing in the same locality, a promise they claim remains unfulfilled.

AAP’s previous MLA from the seat, Praveen Kumar, had won against BJP’s Impreet Singh Bakshi, but his tenure has drawn criticism for what many call a lack of impactful governance.

His time in office has become a major talking point, with opposition parties using it to target AAP.

A resident from Jangpura expressed frustration over the unfulfilled housing promises, saying, “AAP had promised that they will remove the Jhuggis from here and build proper homes for us in the same area, but no one till date has come to work on that promise.”

Others pointed to the lack of action on civic issues. Raunak Khan, another resident, shared his disappointment, stating, “Even though AAP is in power, when we complained about the drainage issue that has been here for a very long time, no one from their party came to solve it. Instead, when Congress members visited and saw the issue, they spent around ₹50,000 to fix it. So, what is the AAP even doing?”

However, some residents credited the party for its efforts. “AAP has worked. It is because of Manish Sisodia that we are still able to live here, otherwise our Jhuggis would also have been demolished. So we are surely rooting for AAP,” one supporter said.

Voters remain concerned about safety, traffic, and infrastructure. Sidra, a resident, expressed fears over women’s security, noting, “It feels unsafe to travel after sunset. The street lighting needs urgent attention, and pink booths are mostly non-functional.”

Traffic congestion and parking issues in the Lajpat Nagar market, one of Delhi’s busiest shopping areas, have also been raised.

“It is so difficult and chaotic to find parking. The traffic issue is never-ending. Whoever comes to power, if they really want to make Delhi a better place to live in, they need to focus on these major issues all year round, rather than only becoming active during elections,” a shopper shared.

Crime remains another major concern, with residents highlighting the lack of law enforcement.

A resident of Sunshine Colony said, “A few months back, two bikes were stolen from our house, and till now, no action has been taken. And it is not just the case of my house, this is a regular issue that the government needs to resolve.”

For Dalit voters, caste politics and past actions of political parties remain significant factors. Kumar, a Dalit resident, voiced his apprehensions, stating, “A party that demolished and disrupted the lives and houses of hundreds of poor people in the name of God, how can that party do good to our community? Do they even consider us as humans? We have to face this issue most of the time. It has reduced but isn’t over yet.”